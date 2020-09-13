Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav, Jayati Ghosh not charged in Delhi riots chargesheet, clarifies police
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Delhi Police on Sunday (September 13) clarified that Sitaram Yechury, Yogendra Yadav and Jayati Ghosh are not named as co-conspirators in the supplementary chargesheet of Delhi riots filed by Delhi Police.
