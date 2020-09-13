Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for 'complete medical checkup'
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted for "a complete medical checkup" before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, said AIIMS Delhi on Sunday. "Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after his post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now...
Nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night. He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care after he had tested positive for coronavirus. On August 2 when he was taken to private...
