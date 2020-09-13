Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to AIIMS for 'complete medical checkup'

Mid-Day Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah has been admitted for "a complete medical checkup" before the beginning of the monsoon session of Parliament, said AIIMS Delhi on Sunday. "Shri Amit Shah, Hon'ble Home Minister was discharged from AIIMS, New Delhi after his post-COVID care on August 30. As per advice given at discharge, he has now...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care

Union Home Minister Amit Shah admitted to Delhi's AIIMS again, earlier admitted for post Covid-care 01:00

 Nearly two weeks after he was discharged from the hospital, Union Home Minister Amit Shah was admitted to Delhi's AIIMS last night. He was earlier admitted to the national capital's top hospital for post Covid-care after he had tested positive for coronavirus. On August 2 when he was taken to private...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Nursing students protest outside State Health Minister's residence in Patna [Video]

Nursing students protest outside State Health Minister's residence in Patna

Student Union of General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) carried out a protest in Patna on September 11. The protest was done outside State Health Minister Mangal Pandey's residence. One of the students..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:11Published
Ajit Pawar holds meeting as Pune records highest single-day Covid cases spike [Video]

Ajit Pawar holds meeting as Pune records highest single-day Covid cases spike

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar met Pune district officials to discuss the Covid crisis. Pune recorded 4,935 new Covid cases on Friday and remains the worst affected city with over 2,11,225 cases...

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:00Published
'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links [Video]

'Don't drag my name': Adhyayan Suman over Kangana Ranaut's alleged drug links

Kangana ranaut's ex-boyfriend Adhyayan Suman spoke on alleged drug links. "I was giving an interview when I came to know that my name is coming up. I was scared and I felt very disappointed for my name..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:32Published

Related news from verified sources

Union Home Minister Amit Shah re-admitted to AIIMS

 In August, he tested positive for COVID-19 and later tested negative.
Hindu


Tweets about this