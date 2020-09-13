Global  
 

Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2: Harsh Nagar and Sneha Jain finalised to as the new leads of the show

Bollywood Life Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
A couple of days ago, the promo of Saath Nibhana Saathiya 2 was dropped by the makers of the show with Devoleena Bhattacharjee reprising her role as Gopi Bahu. However, it was revealed that the show will have new faces as the leads instead of the original cast.
