Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at 74

DNA Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Singh was undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS after he developed post COVID-19 complications.
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh

After quitting RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Nitish Kumar

 Raghuvansh Prasad Singh has written a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with a slew of suggestions including an amendment in MGNREGA and some issues..
IndiaTimes

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits RJD; Lalu says 'You are not going anywhere, we will talk'

 Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Thursday rejected the resignation of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and wrote a letter to the senior party leader stating "you are not..
IndiaTimes

RJD on backfoot: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes resignation letter to Lalu Prasad from AIIMS hospital bed

 Lalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal got a big blow ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Thursday. His old loyalist Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned..
DNA

