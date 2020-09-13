|
Former Union Minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh passes away at 74
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Singh was undergoing treatment at Delhi's AIIMS after he developed post COVID-19 complications.
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Indian politician
After quitting RJD, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes to Nitish KumarRaghuvansh Prasad Singh has written a letter to Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar with a slew of suggestions including an amendment in MGNREGA and some issues..
IndiaTimes
Raghuvansh Prasad Singh quits RJD; Lalu says 'You are not going anywhere, we will talk'Jailed RJD supremo Lalu Prasad on Thursday rejected the resignation of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and wrote a letter to the senior party leader stating "you are not..
IndiaTimes
RJD on backfoot: Raghuvansh Prasad Singh writes resignation letter to Lalu Prasad from AIIMS hospital bedLalu Prasad Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal got a big blow ahead of the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 on Thursday. His old loyalist Raghuvansh Prasad Singh resigned..
DNA
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
Watch: Covid patients do yoga at ITBP-run facility in Delhi
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:02Published
Won't have to run after buses now: Commuters relieved with resumption of Delhi metro
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:27Published
All India Institutes of Medical Sciences university system in India
Delhi Congress protests outside AIIMS over brutal rape of minor
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:39Published
NEP 2020: Manish Sisodia opposes multidisciplinary approach for renowned institutes
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this