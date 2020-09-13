Global  
 

Consume Chyawanprash, turmeric milk and AYUSH approved medicines in post-Covid recovery period: Health ministry

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Consuming Chyawanprash, turmeric milk and immunity promoting AYUSH medicine like mulethi powder, Ashwagandha, amla fruit are believed to be effective in the post-recovery period, the Union Health Ministry informed in the guidance note for post-Covid-19 management protocol for patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.
