Consume Chyawanprash, turmeric milk and AYUSH approved medicines in post-Covid recovery period: Health ministry

Chhattisgarh Assembly to adopt new look for monsoon session amid COVID-19: Official



Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly will start from August 25. Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh Assembly, Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, on August 24 stated that all arrangements have been made in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and all guidelines will be followed. He said, "Assembly Session is commencing from Aug 25. All arrangements made in the wake of COVID-19. Glass partitioning done between all MLAs in the House. Two members will be seated in where three used to sit earlier, extra chairs placed. Temperarture and oxygen level of MLAs will be checked as soon as they enter the House. All guidelines will be followed. A decoction by AYUSH Ministry arranged for MLAs, keeping in mind their immunity."

