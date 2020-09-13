Consume Chyawanprash, turmeric milk and AYUSH approved medicines in post-Covid recovery period: Health ministry
Sunday, 13 September 2020 () Consuming Chyawanprash, turmeric milk and immunity promoting AYUSH medicine like mulethi powder, Ashwagandha, amla fruit are believed to be effective in the post-recovery period, the Union Health Ministry informed in the guidance note for post-Covid-19 management protocol for patients who have recovered from the coronavirus disease.
Union Minister of State for Ayush and Defence, Shripad Naik was discharged from Manipal Hospital on September 12. Minister, who recovered from COVID, was greeted with applause outside hospital. Naik was admitted to hospital after he tested positive for COVID-19 in August. A central team from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences was monitoring his health.
While speaking to ANI in Panaji on August 26, Chief Minister of Goa, Pramod Sawant spoke on health update of Union Minister of State (MoS) for AYUSH (Independent Charge) Shripad Naik. He said, "Union Minister for AYUSH Shripad Naik is admitted to Manipal Hospital for last 14 days. Today, his health condition is better. He is doing very well." "A team of doctors from AIIMS, Delhi visited him again and said he is not required to be shifted to AIIMS, Delhi," the Goa CM added.
Monsoon session of Chhattisgarh Assembly will start from August 25. Principal Secretary of Chhattisgarh Assembly, Chandra Shekhar Gangrade, on August 24 stated that all arrangements have been made in wake of COVID-19 pandemic and all guidelines will be followed. He said, "Assembly Session is commencing from Aug 25. All arrangements made in the wake of COVID-19. Glass partitioning done between all MLAs in the House. Two members will be seated in where three used to sit earlier, extra chairs placed. Temperarture and oxygen level of MLAs will be checked as soon as they enter the House. All guidelines will be followed. A decoction by AYUSH Ministry arranged for MLAs, keeping in mind their immunity."
Goa Chief Minister Dr. Pramod Sawant informed about the Union Minister of state for AYUSH (independent charge) and Defence Shripad Naik's health condition. He informed that Naik was getting stable but today doctors observed oxygen saturation has got down. Sawant said that he had a meeting with doctors monitoring Naik including AIIMS doctors regarding his condition. "Reviewing situation, trying to provide best treatment possible," said Sawant.
