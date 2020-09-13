|
COVID-19 vaccine to be available by early 2021, will take first dosage to assure safety: Health Minister Harsh Vardhan
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Harsh Vardhan stated that the Government is taking full precautions in conducting the human trials of the vaccine and the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19
