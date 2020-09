UP: 3 accused in minor boy’s murder in Agra to be booked under NSA Sunday, 13 September 2020 ( 4 days ago )

A day after the Lucknow police decided to book five people under the NSA for the murder of a Dalit, the Agra police will also slap the stringent Act against the killers of a nine year old boy, who was found dead near his house in village Dhaura three days ago. 👓 View full article