Umar Khalid held for Delhi riots ‘conspiracy’

Tribute to frontline workers: Lord Ganesha idol dressed as doctor, police in Telangana



An idol of Lord Ganesh, in Hyderabad, has been given looks of Police personnel and doctor, and 'Mushakraj' has been styled after GHMC (Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation) staff - as a mark of respect to frontline workers. The Ganesha idol is an eco-friendly idol. The organisers thank frontline workers through the Ganesha idol.

Credit: ANI Duration: 01:17 Published on January 1, 1970