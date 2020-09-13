|
Umar Khalid held for Delhi riots ‘conspiracy’
Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Police claimed to have found “crucial evidence”, including Khalid’s movement during the riots, after interrogating him about meeting members of ‘United Against Hate’ groups and the Popular Front of India.
Umar Khalid Indian activist
Delhi Megacity and union territory of India, containing the national capital
