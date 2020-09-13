Global  
 

Umar Khalid held for Delhi riots ‘conspiracy’

IndiaTimes Sunday, 13 September 2020 ()
Police claimed to have found “crucial evidence”, including Khalid’s movement during the riots, after interrogating him about meeting members of ‘United Against Hate’ groups and the Popular Front of India.
