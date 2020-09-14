|
Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to elect Deputy Chairman today; Centre to introduce four ordinances
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, will elect its Deputy Chairman, with NDA`s Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD`s Manoj Jha in the fray for the post.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India
Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:04Published
Amid opposition ruckus, Rajya Sabha passes agriculture billsThe ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs.
DNA
Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30Published
Monsoon Seasonal changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation associated with the asymmetric heating of land and sea
'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:39Published
Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with question hour, private members' businessLok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the..
IndiaTimes
Masks, plastic shields, maintaining physical distance, LS members attend House amid pandemicSeparated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi says Parliament stands with Armed Forces; Opposition demands details of India-China border situationThe Prime Minister, while speaking to the media ahead of Monsoon session, stated categorically that the parliamentarians will send out a message of their..
IndiaTimes
Manoj Jha Indian politician
Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption
Credit: ANI Duration: 02:14Published
Manoj Jha gives zero hour notice in RS over 'Covid-19 and its impacts on migrant workforce'
IndiaTimes
JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 07:16Published
Non-disclosure agreement Contractual agreement not to disclose specified information
Lok Sabha passes two agriculture sector bills amid protests by opposition, SADLok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the..
IndiaTimes
RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA's ireThe Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of..
IndiaTimes
BJD to back NDA candidate in RS deputy chairman election: Naveen PatnaikBJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik declared his party's support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman..
IndiaTimes
PM Narendra Modi backs Nitish Kumar as NDA’s face in Bihar pollsThere was a time when road connectivity, internet connectivity were not discussed. Being a landlocked state, Bihar faced many challenges... Nitish Kumar has..
IndiaTimes
Related videos from verified sources
Tweets about this