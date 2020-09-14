Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Parliament Monsoon Session: Rajya Sabha to elect Deputy Chairman today; Centre to introduce four ordinances

DNA Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
The Rajya Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon session on Monday, will elect its Deputy Chairman, with NDA`s Harivansh Narayan Singh and RJD`s Manoj Jha in the fray for the post.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post

BJD extends support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh for RS Deputy Chairman post 01:46

 Rajya Sabha will elect its Deputy Chairman on the first day of the Monsoon Session on September 14. National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) Harivansh Narayan Singh and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD's) Manoj Jha are in the fray for the post. While speaking to ANI in the national capital on September 14, Biju...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9 [Video]

Farm bills: Haryana farmers block NH-9

Farmers of Haryana blocked National Highway-09 during the protest against the new agricultural Bills. Farmers also held 'road roko' protest in Jind and Ambala. "8 DSP, 20 inspectors and 800 police personnel has been deployed in to maintain law and order," said Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), of Jind City, Dharambir Kumar. "Protesters are allowed for peaceful demonstration but will take strict action violates," DSP added. The bills got passed in the Lok Sabha on September 17. It is on table in Rajya Sabha. Congress opposed the bill in Parliament.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:04Published

Amid opposition ruckus, Rajya Sabha passes agriculture bills

 The ruckus was created when Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar was replying to the concerns raised by opposition MPs.
DNA
Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Will not sign death warrant of farmers: Congress opposes farm bills in Rajya Sabha

Congress opposed the new agriculture Bills in Rajya Sabha. Congress' Member of Parliament (MP), Partap Singh Bajwa said they will not sign on this death warrant of farmers. "Congress opposes these ill-conceived and ill-timed Bills. Congress rejects these bills. We will not sign on this death warrant of farmers," Partap Singh Bajwa at Rajya Sabha. Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Narendra Singh Tomar moved Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, in Rajya Sabha. With this, Communist Party of India's (Marxist) KK Ragesh, TMC's Derek O'Brien and DMK's T Siva have moved an amendment to send the two Bills to Select Committee of the Rajya Sabha.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published
Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister [Video]

Akali Dal MPs should oppose new agri bills in RS: Punjab Food Minister

Punjab Food and Civil Supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu on September 20 said that Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MPs should oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front. He said, "I salute power of farmers that made Akali Dal take U-turn and stand in their support. They were advocating ordinances but today they've realised seriousness of matter. Their MPs should oppose the Bills in Rajya Sabha and put united front."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:30Published

Monsoon Monsoon Seasonal changes in atmospheric circulation and precipitation associated with the asymmetric heating of land and sea

'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths [Video]

'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths

On 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha sought for "scientific data" of Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's claim that 'lockdown prevented approximately 14 lakh to 29 lakh cases and 37,000 to 78,000 deaths amid COVID-19 pandemic'. In the session, Sharma said, "Yesterday, the Health Minister said that this decision (lockdown) prevented approximately 14 to 29 lakh COVID-19 cases and 37,000-78,000 deaths. The house must be informed what is the scientific basis on which we have reached this conclusion?"

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:39Published

Lok Sabha adopts motion to do away with question hour, private members' business

 Lok Sabha on Monday adopted a motion to do away with Question Hour and private members' business during the Monsoon session, which is being held amid the..
IndiaTimes

Masks, plastic shields, maintaining physical distance, LS members attend House amid pandemic

 Separated by plastic shields installed in front of their benches, members of Lok Sabha attended the first day of the Monsoon session being held amid the Covid-19..
IndiaTimes

PM Modi says Parliament stands with Armed Forces; Opposition demands details of India-China border situation

 The Prime Minister, while speaking to the media ahead of Monsoon session, stated categorically that the parliamentarians will send out a message of their..
IndiaTimes

Manoj Jha Indian politician

Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption [Video]

Kishanganj bridge collapse: Tejashwi Yadav calls CM Nitish Kumar 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption

The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:14Published
JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said [Video]

JDU’s Harivansh re-elected RS Deputy Chairman: Watch what PM Modi said

JDU leader Harivansh Narayan Singh has been elected as Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman for the second time. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad and several other leaders congratulated the JDU MP on his victory. PM Modi praised the JDU MP and said that he has ensured that the proceedings of the house are conducted impartially. ‘After becoming an MP Harivanshi has always ensured how all MPs can become more dutiful. The journalist inside him has stayed alive. Be it as a journalist or social worker, he has endeared himself to many. We have all seen the manner in which he conducts the House proceedings,’ the Prime Minister said. The Prime Minister added that that Harivansh has made efforts to ensure that productivity and positivity go up in Parliament and added that coming from Bihar, the leader is a torchbearer of democracy. The contest was between NDA dandidate Harivansh Narayan Singh and a united opposition candidate Manoj Jha from the RJD. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 07:16Published

Non-disclosure agreement Non-disclosure agreement Contractual agreement not to disclose specified information

Lok Sabha passes two agriculture sector bills amid protests by opposition, SAD

 Lok Sabha on Thursday passed two bills related to the agriculture sector amid protests by the Opposition and the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), a constituent of the..
IndiaTimes

RJD questions letters written by Raghuvansh to Nitish, draws NDA's ire

 The Rashtriya Janata Dal on Monday cast doubts over letters written by its founding member Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, from his hospital bed, barely a couple of..
IndiaTimes

BJD to back NDA candidate in RS deputy chairman election: Naveen Patnaik

 BJD president and Odisha chief minister Naveen Patnaik declared his party's support to NDA candidate Harivansh Narayan Singh in the Rajya Sabha deputy chairman..
IndiaTimes

PM Narendra Modi backs Nitish Kumar as NDA’s face in Bihar polls

 There was a time when road connectivity, internet connectivity were not discussed. Being a landlocked state, Bihar faced many challenges... Nitish Kumar has..
IndiaTimes

Related videos from verified sources

DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha [Video]

DMK, CPI(M), Congress to oppose new agri bills in Rajya Sabha

The opposition parties are going to oppose the new agriculture bills in Rajya Sabha today. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) Member of Parliamment (MP), TKS Elangovan said, "This bill is anti-farmer, we..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:13Published
PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur [Video]

PM CARES Fund is absolutely transparent: Anurag Thakur

PM-CARES Fund is absolutely transparent as it has been set up under the law, said Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur, on September 19 in the ongoing Monsoon Session of the Parliament...

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:43Published
Amaravati capital land scam: YSRCP MPs continue protest in Parliament premises for 2nd day [Video]

Amaravati capital land scam: YSRCP MPs continue protest in Parliament premises for 2nd day

Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party MPs continued demonstration in front of Mahatma Gandhi statue in Parliament premises over the demand of CBI inquiry into Amaravati capital land and FIBER NET scam..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:22Published

Tweets about this