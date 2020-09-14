|
Delhi Riots: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA; to be produced in court today
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.
