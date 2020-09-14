Global  
 

Delhi Riots: Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA; to be produced in court today

DNA Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid was arrested by the Delhi Police on Sunday night, under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in connection with northeast Delhi riots that broke out in February this year.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA 01:26

 Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.

