Hindi Diwas 2020 Special: 11 English words that actually originated from Hindi

On Hindi Diwas, here's are some common words in the Oxford English Dictionary that have an Indian origin.

Sunny Leone: It's been very, very difficult than almost everybody in Bollywood Sunny Leone has completed eight years in the Hindi film industry. Starting her career with Jism 2 in 2012, she went on to do films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek...

Mid-Day 1 hour ago



