Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Hindi Diwas 2020 Special: 11 English words that actually originated from Hindi

DNA Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
On Hindi Diwas, here's are some common words in the Oxford English Dictionary that have an Indian origin.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Hindi Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India

'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi': PM Modi says no carelessness till COVID-19 medicine is developed

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is relentless and won't rest until India has found a solution to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. To drive home..
DNA

No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM on Covid-19

 Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a..
IndiaTimes

Kangana issue: Why Hindi? Jayant Patil's poser to Fadnavis

 Reacting to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing "illegal alterations" in Ranaut's bungalow, Fadnavis reacted both in Marathi and..
IndiaTimes
Poster depicting Tejashwi as 'Arjuna', Tej Pratap as 'Lord Krishna' put up in Patna [Video]

Poster depicting Tejashwi as 'Arjuna', Tej Pratap as 'Lord Krishna' put up in Patna

A poster portraying Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav as Arjuna and Tej Pratap Yadav as Lord Krishna showed up outside former Bihar chief minister Rabri Devi's residence in Patna on September 08. The text in Hindi on the poster criticised the Bihar government over welfare issues. The poster was put by RJD worker Ram Awadhesh Singh Yadav in Patna.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

'Was asked if I am Indian,' says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP [Video]

'Was asked if I am Indian,' says Kanimozhi; Chidambaram backs DMK MP

DMK MP Kanimozhi has said that a CISF officer at the Chennai airport asked her if she was Indian, when she could not speak Hindi. The DMK MP said that they were going through security checking when she..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Hindi Diwas 2020 Special: 11 English words that actually originated from Hindi

 On Hindi Diwas, here's are some common words in the Oxford English Dictionary that have an Indian origin.
DNA

Sunny Leone: It's been very, very difficult than almost everybody in Bollywood

 Sunny Leone has completed eight years in the Hindi film industry. Starting her career with Jism 2 in 2012, she went on to do films like Jackpot, Ragini MMS 2, Ek...
Mid-Day

Kangana Ranaut property demolished: Why Hindi? Jayant Patils poser to Devendra Fadnavis

 Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil on Wednesday took a dig at BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis after the latter targeted the state government in Hindi on the partial...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Tweets about this