|
Hindi Diwas 2020 Special: 11 English words that actually originated from Hindi
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
On Hindi Diwas, here's are some common words in the Oxford English Dictionary that have an Indian origin.
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Hindi Indo-Aryan language spoken in India
'Jab tak dawai nahi, tab tak dhilai nahi': PM Modi says no carelessness till COVID-19 medicine is developedPrime Minister Narendra Modi is relentless and won't rest until India has found a solution to the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic outbreak. To drive home..
DNA
No carelessness till medicine is developed: PM on Covid-19Cautioning people against lowering their guard till an effective anti-coronavirus medicine is developed, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday came up with a..
IndiaTimes
Kangana issue: Why Hindi? Jayant Patil's poser to FadnavisReacting to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) action of demolishing "illegal alterations" in Ranaut's bungalow, Fadnavis reacted both in Marathi and..
IndiaTimes
Poster depicting Tejashwi as 'Arjuna', Tej Pratap as 'Lord Krishna' put up in Patna
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:21Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this