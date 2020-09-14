|
Hindi an unbreakable part of Indian culture: Amit Shah
Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday extended his wishes on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas" calling the language as an "unbreakable part of Indian culture" adding that Hindi has been working to "unify the whole country" since centuries.
