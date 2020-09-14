Global  
 

PM Modi extends greetings on 'Hindi Diwas', congratulates linguists for contribution

IndiaTimes Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday extended greetings on the occasion of "Hindi Diwas". He also congratulated the linguists who have contributed to the development of the Hindi language.​"Best wishes to everyone on Hindi Diwas. My heartiest congratulations to all the linguists who contributed to the development of Hindi (language) on this occasion," the Prime Minister tweeted (roughly translated from Hindi).
