17 MPs test positive for COVID-19 as monsoon session begins in Parliament Monday, 14 September 2020

Seventeen members of Lok Sabha, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, tested positive for COVID-19 in the mandatory tests carried out ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament that began on Monday.



Among the infected MPs, 12 are from BJP, two from YSR Congress and one each from Shiv Sena,...


