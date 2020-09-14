Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

17 MPs test positive for COVID-19 as monsoon session begins in Parliament

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
Seventeen members of Lok Sabha, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, tested positive for COVID-19 in the mandatory tests carried out ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament that began on Monday.

Among the infected MPs, 12 are from BJP, two from YSR Congress and one each from Shiv Sena,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News

Covid-19: 17 MPs test positive as the Monsoon session of the Parliament begins | Oneindia News 01:06

 Seventeen members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session started this morning. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14. Among the infected MPs, the BJP has a maximum number 12, the YRS...

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

India limits COVID cases, deaths to 3,328 and 55 deaths per million population respectively: Harsh Vardhan

While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:34Published
Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy' [Video]

Monsoon session of the Parliament begins, Cong MP says 'Govt trying to strangulate democracy'

An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:50Published
Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others [Video]

Monsoon Session: Lok Sabha MPs pay tribute to former president Pranab Mukherjee and others

The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 03:06Published

Related news from verified sources

5 Lok Sabha MPs test coronavirus positive ahead of Parliament monsoon session

 Ahead of the Parliament session which is scheduled to begin on Monday, as many as five members of the Lok Sabha have tested positive for the coronavirus...
Zee News

Parliament's Monsoon Session: 17 MPs test COVID-19 positive on Day 1; Parvesh Verma, Meenakshi Lekhi among affected

 Right on Day 1 of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, 17 Lok Sabha Members of Parliament (MPs) have tested positive for coronavirus disease (COVID-19) amid the...
DNA

Use of mobile for bytes of MPs in Parliament premises banned

 Ahead of the Monsoon Session beginning from Monday, the Lok Sabha Secretariat prohibited use of mobile phones by media persons for live telecast or taking bytes...
Mid-Day


Tweets about this