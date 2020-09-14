17 MPs test positive for COVID-19 as monsoon session begins in Parliament
Monday, 14 September 2020 () Seventeen members of Lok Sabha, including Meenakshi Lekhi, Anant Kumar Hegde and Parvesh Sahib Singh, tested positive for COVID-19 in the mandatory tests carried out ahead of the monsoon session of the Parliament that began on Monday.
Among the infected MPs, 12 are from BJP, two from YSR Congress and one each from Shiv Sena,...
Seventeen members of Parliament have tested positive for coronavirus in the mandatory tests carried out before the monsoon session started this morning. The Lok Sabha members were tested at the Parliament House on September 13 and 14. Among the infected MPs, the BJP has a maximum number 12, the YRS...
While addressing in the Lok Sabha during 1st day of monsoon session, Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan spoke on COVID-19 pandemic. He said, "Maximum cases and deaths primarily reported from Maharashtra,..
An 18-day monsoon session of parliament has begun with unprecedented precautions against the coronavirus, including staggered sittings of both houses and social distancing between MPs. The opposition..
The fourth session of 17th Lok Sabha began on September 14 during the Parliament's monsoon session. This is first Parliament session amid the COVID-19 pandemic. All safety measures have been taken to..