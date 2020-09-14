Harivansh re-elected RS deputy chairman; he belongs to all sides of aisle, says PM

Most shameful day in the history of Parliament: RS Prasad on ruckus in Rajya Sabha



In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."

