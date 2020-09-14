Harivansh re-elected RS deputy chairman; he belongs to all sides of aisle, says PM
Monday, 14 September 2020 () NDA candidate and JD(U) MP Harivansh Narayan Singh was on Monday re-elected as Rajya Sabha deputy chairman through a voice vote. Congratulating Harivansh Narayan Singh, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that Harivansh Ji belongs to all sides of the aisle. The opposition parties had proposed candidature of RJD MP Manoj Sinha for the post.
Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. BJP Rajya Sabha MP JP Nadda moved the motion to elect NDA candidate Harivansh as the Deputy Chairman of the House. MP Thaawarchand Gehlot seconded the motion. A voice vote was conducted for the election of...
After being suspended from the Rajya Sabha for two weeks, the MPs protested in front of the Gandhi statue in Parliament. The MPs were suspended for unruly behavior in the house on Sunday ahead of the passage of the farm bills. The MPs who were suspended are Derek O Brien, Sanjay Singh, Rajeev Satav, KK Ragesh, Ripun Bora, Dola Sen, Syed Nazir Hussain and Elamaran Karim. The Rajya Sabha chairman had said that the MPs had tarnished the image of the upper house and said that he was pained by what transpired on Sunday. Naidu also slammed the MPs for throwing papers, snatching the microphones and allegedly threatening and abusing Deputy Chairman Harivansh Singh. The MPs refused to leave the house despite suspension which led to further chaos in the house. The opposition argues that the farm bills will harm the farmers while the BJP has maintained that the bills are in the interests of the farmers. They have also reiterated that the bills will not impact MSP or APMCs in any way. The government has said that the protesting farmers have been misled by the opposition parties. Watch the full video for all the details.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:01Published
Amid massive uproar by opposition members, the Rajya Sabha on September 20 passed the Farmer's Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020, and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020. As ties with the BJP have come under strain over the issue, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) is yet to decide on the continuation of the National Democratic Alliance. In the latest episode of On The Record, Hindustan Times’ Sunetra Choudhury speaks to Shiromani Akali Dal chief Sukhbir Singh Badal. Badal says, “First of all, Akali Dal is the founder member of NDA. It was created by my father , who was one of the main players. We have always fought the Congress because of what they've done to the Sikh community of Punjab. But the issue is, the NDA at the moment is very different from the NDA 10 years back or 7 years back.” Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 09:57Published
Reacting to the opposition ruckus in Rajya Sabha against the farm bills, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Sushil Modi on September 21 said the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) had created similar ruckus in 2006 when NDA government in the state had repealed the APMC (Agriculture Produce Market Committee) Act as it was exploiting the farmers, and had become centre of corruption. "When the then NDA govt headed by CM Nitish Kumar in 2006 repealed Agricultural Produce Market Committee Act as it was exploiting farmers and had become centre of corruption, RJD tried to create the same ruckus as they did in Rajya Sabha yesterday," Modi said in a press conference in Patna. The BJP leader asked the RJD whether they want to restore the AMPC Act in Bihar. "I want to ask the people of Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) that do they want to establish the APMC Act in Bihar again as they are protesting against the farm bill. This will mean that farmers will be exploited and corruption centres will be formed again," Modi said.
Fireworks are expected in the Rajya Sabha on the three contentious agriculture reform bills and the Rajya Sabha takes them up today. The numbers are in BJP's favour in the upper house even as NDA partner Akali Dal opposes them. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to hold a review meeting with CMs of seven states on the Covid-19 situation. Catch up with the latest headlines on editorji's Sunday news wrap.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 06:13Published
As the Rajya Sabha passed two of the three agriculture reform bills, farmers in Kathua district of Jammu and Kashmir welcomed the Parliament's decision. One of the farmers said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had set 2022 as the deadline for doubling the income of farmers but with the passage of these bills, this has been done in 2020 itself because farmers will be liberated from many hurdles such as selling their produce with more choices. Another farmer said that his community has finally gotten freedom after 70 years with the passage of these bills as they will now be able to sell their produce wherever they want.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated 75th anniversary of the United Nations via video conferencing. In the event, PM said, "75 years ago, a new hope arose from the horrors of war. For the first time in human history, an institution was created for entire world. As a founding signatory of UN Charter, India was part of that noble vision. It reflected India's own philosophy of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', which sees all creation as a family." "Our world today is a better place because of the United Nations. We pay tribute to all those who've advanced the cause of peace and development under UN flag, including in UN peacekeeping missions, where India had been a leading contributor," he added.
Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inaugurated Police Premier League (PPL) T-20 cricket tournament in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar. Director General of Police (DGP) of J-K, Dilbag Singh was also present in the event. 16 teams from Srinagar are participating in the tournament. "16 teams from Srinagar are participating in it. We want youth and children to have some relaxed and healthy moments," DGP said.
Manoj Sinha, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, announced a package worth Rs 1,350 crore aimed at boosting economic activity in the Union Territory. While the package contains some relief for common people like 50% discount on electricity and water bills for a year, the main beneficiaries are businesspersons, traders, and industrialists. From an interest subvention scheme for all commercial borrowers, to doubling of amount available under the credit card scheme for the handicraft industry, and special efforts to boost tourism - the announcement will help create lakhs of jobs in J&K, as per the L-G. Commenting on the scheme, chief of the J&K Apni Party, Altaf Bukhari, said that Sinha had proven that he was a man of his word by expeditiously bringing in an economic package. However, he added that given the Rs 40,000 crore loss suffered by the UT's economy, the current package was a drop in the ocean, and a 'large heart' was needed to truly revive J&K's economy. Watch the full video for more.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 05:54Published
Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha announced Rs 1,350 crores economic package for business community who are facing economic difficulties. This will be additional to the benefits of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat'. "I am glad to announce Rs 1,350 crores economic package for the people in the business community facing economic difficulties. This is additional to the benefits of 'Atma Nirbhar Bharat' and other measures taken by us to comfort the business community," said Manoj Sinha. "We have decided to give 5% interest subvention to every borrower from the business community, without any conditions for six months in the current financial year. This will be a huge relief and help in generating employment here," Manoj Sinha said in a press conference at Srinagar.
In a media brief on Sep 21, Union Law and Justice Minister, Ravi Shankar Prasad spoke on Rajya Sabha ruckus. Ravi Shankar Prasad said, "Today's conduct of the suspended members of not refusing the House (Rajya Sabha) in spite of a declaration of suspension by the Chairperson is illegal and further aggravates their conduct as far as violating norms of the House is concerned." He further said, "Yesterday was the most shameful day in the history of Parliament. There is enough visual evidence available that if the Marshals would have not protected the Deputy Chairperson of (Rajya Sabha) Harivansh Ji, he would have been nearly physically assaulted." He further said, "The country, as well as Bihar, is pained by the treatment meted out to Harivansh ji in Rajya Sabha. The way Congress and RJD not only remained silent while he was insulted but also provoked it, will be told to Bihar. Congress and RJD will have to answer." On Akali Dal leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Prasad said, "She has been a distinguished member of our Cabinet and the issue was discussed. She raised a point if it was legally possible. I clarified Centre has power under provisions of the Constitution."
The opposition leaders of Bihar Assembly reacted over the incident in Kishanganj where the newly-constructed bridge was washed away. Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "Nitish is 'Bhishma Pitamah' of corruption." Member of Parliament and Rashtriya Janata Dal, Manoj Jha raised question over process of giving tender for construction of bridges.The bridge was completed recently in June this year and didn't even last for formal inauguration. Locals had alleged lapses in construction.
Rajya Sabha MP V. Muraleedharan said that the House cannot function in the presence of non-members. "The suspended members have no right to be in the House. The House cannot function with the presence..
Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him by saying, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of..