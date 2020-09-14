Global  
 

Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid sent to 10 days police custody

Mid-Day Monday, 14 September 2020 ()
A Delhi court on Monday sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with a case related to the widespread violence which broke out in the capital's northeast area this February, to 10 days police custody "considering the nature of the case".

Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested Khalid on...
