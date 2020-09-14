Delhi riots: Ex-JNU student leader Umar Khalid sent to 10 days police custody
Monday, 14 September 2020 () A Delhi court on Monday sent former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid, arrested in connection with a case related to the widespread violence which broke out in the capital's northeast area this February, to 10 days police custody "considering the nature of the case".
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Khalid was arrested after 11 hours of questioning by the Delhi...
Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell for his alleged role in the riots that broke out in north-east delhi in February this year...
Parliament starts today under strict Covid norms. PM pre-empts Oppn strike over China with this message. Ex-JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case. Gyms, yoga centres open today in Delhi...
A section of academicians, politicians and social activists on Monday expressed solidarity with former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the...