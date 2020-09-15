Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Academics, lawyers, activists condemn Umar Khalid's arrest

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Academics, lawyers, activists condemn Umar Khalid's arrestAfter spending hours questioning him on Sunday regarding an alleged conspiracy behind the communal violence that took place in North East Delhi in February, the Delhi Police's Special Cell arrested ex-JNU student leader *Umar Khalid* on Sunday under sections of the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). On Monday,...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA

Delhi riots: Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested under UAPA 01:26

 Former Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) student Umar Khalid has been arrested under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). Umar Khalid was arrested by special cell in connection with his alleged role in the violence of Northeast Delhi, confirmed Delhi Police.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case | Oneindia News [Video]

Former JNU student Umar Khalid arrested in Delhi riots case | Oneindia News

Former Jawaharlal Nehru University student Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi Police's special cell for his alleged role in the riots that broke out in north-east delhi in February this year...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:02Published
Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots [Video]

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid arrested for alleged role in Delhi riots

Former JNU student leader Umar Khalid has been arrested by the Delhi police in connection with the violence in Northeast Delhi in February 2020. The student leader has been booked under the Unlawful..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:34Published

Related news from verified sources

'Witch-hunt': Activists slam Umar Khalid's arrest

 A section of academicians, politicians and social activists on Monday expressed solidarity with former JNU student leader Umar Khalid, who was arrested under the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this