5,83,12,273 samples tested to detect COVID-19 cases till September 14: ICMR
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) said that around 5,83,12,273 samples to detect the deadly coronavirus infections have been tested up to September 14. It added that out of these 10,72,845 were tested on Monday alone.
Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which include 9,73,175 active patients and 37,02,596 people who have recovered from the deadly virus which...
COVID-19 infections appear to give a comeback in the national capital. Delhi records 3,609 new COVID-19 cases, 1,756 cases that were recovered and 19 deaths. Active cases stand at 22,377 in the state...