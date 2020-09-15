Global  
 

5,83,12,273 samples tested to detect COVID-19 cases till September 14: ICMR

Zee News Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Tuesday (September 15, 2020) said that around 5,83,12,273 samples to detect the deadly coronavirus infections have been tested up to September 14. It added that out of these 10,72,845 were tested on Monday alone.
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: 94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh

94,372 new cases take India's COVID tally to 47.54 lakh 01:36

 Coronavirus cases continue to mount in the country as 94,372 fresh infections were added to the 2nd highest COVID-19 tally in the world on September 13. Total cases in India are now 47,54,357 which include 9,73,175 active patients and 37,02,596 people who have recovered from the deadly virus which...

