China in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian land: Rajnath
Tuesday, 15 September 2020 () China is in illegal occupation of 38,000 square km of Indian land and it considers another 90,000 square km as its own, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday, adding that the *Line of Actual Control* (LAC) is not clearly delineated.
The Defence Minister said that China has tried to disrupt the...
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be..
India and China have been trying to break the deadlock over the land dispute in Galwan Valley ater clashes in June and amid the efforts to defuse tensions, a fresh escalation was reported by the Army..