Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

China in illegal occupation of 38,000 sq km of Indian land: Rajnath

Mid-Day Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
China is in illegal occupation of 38,000 square km of Indian land and it considers another 90,000 square km as its own, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said in Parliament on Tuesday, adding that the *Line of Actual Control* (LAC) is not clearly delineated.

The Defence Minister said that China has tried to disrupt the...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow [Video]

Amid Ladakh tension, Rajnath Singh to meet China's Defence Minister in Moscow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh to meet his Chinese counterpart in Moscow on Friday evening. The meeting has been sought by Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghi amid border tensions. The meeting will be..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:12Published
India-China border flare-up | Indian soldiers thwart Chinese | Oneindia News [Video]

India-China border flare-up | Indian soldiers thwart Chinese | Oneindia News

India and China have been trying to break the deadlock over the land dispute in Galwan Valley ater clashes in June and amid the efforts to defuse tensions, a fresh escalation was reported by the Army..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:38Published
Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington [Video]

Indian, Vietnamese & Tibetan community hold anti-China protest in Washington

Members of the Indian, Vietnamese and the Tibetan communities held a protest outside the Capitol Hill in Washington against China. The protesters were holding anti-China posters, urging people to..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:56Published

Related news from verified sources

China in unauthorized occupation of about 38,000 square km of land in Ladakh, action shows disregard towards bilateral ties: Rajnath Singh

 Speaking in Lok Sabha, Singh stated that under a so-called Boundary-Agreement in 1963, Pakistan illegally handed over 5,180 square km of Indian land of...
Zee News


Tweets about this