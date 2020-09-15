Global  
 

COVID-19: Former Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Kalyan Singh's condition stable

DNA Tuesday, 15 September 2020 ()
Kalyan Singh is afebrile and maintaining 100 per cent oxygen saturation on room air. He doesn't have fever and his blood pressure is also normal. He has been shifted to private room and is under observation due to his comorbidities, the hospital said on Tuesday.
