COVID-19: Experts raise alarm about soil and water contamination Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Research scientist and health experts including environmentalists are concerned about the usage of sodium hypochlorite on polythene sheets/body bags and dead bodies of *covid 19* victims, before wrapping them for burial, as these plastic bags and chemical may have adverse impact on both the soil and microorganisms beneath, which... Research scientist and health experts including environmentalists are concerned about the usage of sodium hypochlorite on polythene sheets/body bags and dead bodies of *covid 19* victims, before wrapping them for burial, as these plastic bags and chemical may have adverse impact on both the soil and microorganisms beneath, which 👓 View full article