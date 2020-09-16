Shiv Sena supports Jaya Bachchan in party mouthpiece 'Saamana'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The Saamana editorial also goes on to proclaim that the entire film industry is not "tarnished" as the case concerns lone actors and actresses and does not concern Bollywood as a whole.
Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan had showed her disagreement over Ravi Kishan's statements in Rajya Sabha session on September 15. Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Jaya Bachchan's stand in the Rajya Sabha said, "Some people are bad-mouthing film industry. It's not only the industry but also our...
Union Minister Ramdas Athawale reacted to Samajwadi Party MP Jaya Bachchan's Rajya Sabha speech. In her speech, Bachchan had slammed BJP MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Athawale said that Kishan highlighted the drug issue from his experience in the film industry. Backing Kishan, Athawale added that the BJP MP just said the truth. "Ravi Kishan highlighted drug issue from his experience in film industry. To save the industry we need to make it drug free. What Jaya Bachchan said is also not incorrect. However, the matter is not about defaming the film industry. Not all, but many people in Bollywood take drugs. Ravi Kishan just raised the issue and said this should be stopped. Rhea Chakraborty, a few others have also been arrested by NCB. Ravi Kishan just spoke the truth," the union minister said.
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor Ravi Kishan. Backing Kishan, he said that he highlighted drug issue by his knowledge and experience in the film industry. Athawale asserted on Bachchan's 'conspiracy to defame film industry' remark and said that this is not an issue to defame film industry and what Ravi Kishan has said most of the celebrities do drug abuse and should be stopped. "It's not the matter to defame film industry, Ravi Kishan has raised issue to perfecting the industry," he said. Recently, Jaya Bachchan said in Rajya Sabha, "People in the entertainment industry are being flogged by social media. People who made their names in the industry have called it a 'gutter'. I completely disagree. I hope that government tells such people not to use this kind of language. Just because there are some people, you cannot tarnish the image of the entire industry. I am ashamed that yesterday one of our members in Lok Sabha, who is from the film industry, spoke against it. It is a shame."
