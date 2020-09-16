Bigg Boss 13's Shehnaaz Gill opens up on her weight loss journey, says,'Mann maarke khati thi'
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Gill talks about her weight loss journey and revealed that she used to restrict her eating habits. Check out the whole story to find out more.
The sunny shore of Ocean City, New Jersey, plays host to a bevy of bicyclists cruising through flat streets and the beautiful boardwalk. 71-year-old Marian Mulligan might blend in with the crowd, if not for her Maltese dog, Lilly, that rides in the passenger’s basket. “She’s my buddy,”...