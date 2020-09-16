Mumbai police beefs up security for Jaya Bachchan, family after social media threats over Parliament speech
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () The Mumbai police on Wednesday stepped up security outside superstar *Amitabh Bachchan*'s home in the city as a precaution, a day after Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor *Jaya Bachchan*'s remarks in the Parliament over drugs row.
*Mumbai police* said that additional security has been provided outside Jalsa, Bachchans’...
Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'....
Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale on September 15 reacted on Samajwadi Party Rajya Sabha MP Jaya Bachchan's speech in which she slammed BJP RS MP and Bollywood actor..