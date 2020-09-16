Global  
 

Mumbai police beefs up security for Jaya Bachchan, family after social media threats over Parliament speech

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The Mumbai police on Wednesday stepped up security outside superstar *Amitabh Bachchan*'s home in the city as a precaution, a day after Samajwadi Party MP and veteran actor *Jaya Bachchan*'s remarks in the Parliament over drugs row.

*Mumbai police* said that additional security has been provided outside Jalsa, Bachchans’...
Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Published
News video: Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row 05:36

 Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed Kangana Ranaut. Bachchan had said that people who got famous via film industry called it 'gutter'....

