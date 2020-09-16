Global  
 

Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to India

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 once it receives regulatory approval. Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow, held jointly with the Indian firm. Both the trials and supply deal depends on domestic regulatory approval.
