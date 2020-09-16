|
Russia to sell 100 million doses of Covid-19 vaccine to India
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Russia's sovereign wealth fund said on Wednesday it will supply India's Dr Reddy's Laboratories with 100 million doses of the Sputnik-V vaccine against Covid-19 once it receives regulatory approval. Clinical trials of the Russian vaccine in India are expected to follow, held jointly with the Indian firm. Both the trials and supply deal depends on domestic regulatory approval.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Angela Rayner claims PM 'cannot deliver' on Covid-19 testing promises
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:17Published
Russia confirms deal with Dr. Reddy's for COVID-19 vaccine 'Sputnik V' trials in India, to supply 100 million dosesRussia's sovereign wealth fund on Wednesday agreed to supply 100 million doses of world's first COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik-V to Indian drug company Dr Reddy's..
DNA
Mitra the robot helps Covid patients in India speak to loved onesA hospital in India has deployed a customer-service robot to patrol its wards, connecting coronavirus patients to friends and relatives. Its piercing eyes are..
IndiaTimes
Labour: Privatised Covid-19 testing shortfall was avoidable
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:59Published
Gam-COVID-Vac Viral vector vaccine candidate based on human adenovirus
‘Significant movement' on Russia's request for phase-3 trial, manufacture of Sputnik V in India
IndiaTimes
‘India may help Russia in phase 3 trials & making of Covid vaccine’: VK Paul
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:32Published
Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Indian multinational pharmaceutical company
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this