Tech Mahindra to set up centre of excellence in Vizag, says Andhra Pradesh minister Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

The signing session was held via virtual mode on Wednesday. Speaking to the media, Industries and IT minister Mekapati Gautham Reddy has said that Tech Mahindra has agreed to set up centre of excellence (CoE) in Visakhapatnam while Snider Electric will set up CoE in Nellore district. 👓 View full article

