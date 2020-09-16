Global  
 

Narendra Modi to inaugurate 1.9-km long Kosi Rail Mahasetu on September 18

Mid-Day Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu and 12 other rail projects in the eastern state.

The Railway Ministry in a statement said that the Prime Minister will dedicate the Kosi rail bridge through video conferencing which is a watershed moment in...
