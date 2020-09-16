Narendra Modi to inaugurate 1.9-km long Kosi Rail Mahasetu on September 18
Wednesday, 16 September 2020 () Ahead of the Bihar Assembly polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday will inaugurate the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu and 12 other rail projects in the eastern state.
The Railway Ministry in a statement said that the Prime Minister will dedicate the Kosi rail bridge through video conferencing which is a watershed moment in...
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has extensive plans to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday. The BJP has started a week-long cleanliness and plantation drive across nation. BJP National President JP Nadda launched the 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan on Monday. He launched the campaign at...
To celebrate 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surat city will plant 70 thousand saplings. Deputy Mayor, Nirav Shah said, "Will going to plant 70,000 trees across the city on the occasion..
Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him by saying, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of..
Politicos arrived at Parliament to attend the Monsoon Session which began on September 14. Speaking on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's message to MPs to stand by the Indian Army, Congress leader Shashi..