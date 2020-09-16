Narendra Modi to inaugurate 1.9-km long Kosi Rail Mahasetu on September 18

Surat to plant 70,000 saplings to celebrate PM Modi's 70th birthday



To celebrate 70th birthday of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Surat city will plant 70 thousand saplings. Deputy Mayor, Nirav Shah said, "Will going to plant 70,000 trees across the city on the occasion.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:09 Published 2 days ago

His unbiased role in Parliament strengthens democracy: PM Modi on new RS Dy Chairman



Harivansh Singh had been chosen as the deputy chairman of the Rajya Sabha on September 14. Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated him by saying, "The respect I hold for Harivansh ji, each member of.. Credit: ANI Duration: 02:43 Published 2 days ago