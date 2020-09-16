Global  
 

No 'clear trend' establishing increased misuse of sedition law: Govt

IndiaTimes Wednesday, 16 September 2020 ()
The home ministry on Wednesday said statewise data received by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) on ‘sedition’ cases filed under Section 124A of the Indian Penal Code during the period 2014-18, does not reveal any “clear trend”.
