6,05,65,728 samples tested to detect COVID-19 infections till September 15, says ICMR
Thursday, 17 September 2020 () Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Thursday (September 17, 2020) said that nearly 6,05,65,728 samples were tested to detect cases of coronavirus infection till September 15. Of these, 11,36,613 samples were tested on Wednesday, the ICMR said.
