Wuhan's cat rescuer: the man saving pets abandoned by coronavirus outbreak – video



It is estimated that more than 30,000 pets have been left stranded after the Chinese government sealed off Wuhan following the coronavirus outbreak. In response, people trapped in Wuhan have been.. Credit: Guardian Duration: 07:07 Published 1 week ago

No, No, No! Herman Cain Is Tweeting From Beyond The Grave



Former presidential hopeful Herman Cain died of COVID-19 on July 30th. But according to Gizmodo, that hasn’t stopped him from tweeting. In fact, either Cain's ghost or someone who has access to his.. Credit: Wochit Duration: 00:36 Published 2 weeks ago