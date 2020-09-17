Under Modi's leadership, India will set new records: Smriti Irani wishes PM on birthday

PM Modi birthday: 70 NDMC workers felicitated, 70-kg laddoo offered at temple



'Seva Saptah' is being celebrated by BJP to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, 2020. As a part of celebration, 70 NDMC workers were felicitated for their contribution to society. MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy & Nityanand Rai felicitated the workers in Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple. The 70-kg laddoo was later distributed among the locals in the area. 'Seva Saptah' or service week is also being observed from September 14 to 20. 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday. Party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign. Activities will include awareness drives on a host of issues. The 'service week' will have plasma drives & blood donation camps. As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life. Watch the full video for more details.

