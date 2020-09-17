Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Under Modi's leadership, India will set new records: Smriti Irani wishes PM on birthday

IndiaTimes Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
"Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who is synonymous with purity and transparent governance. He is working with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I pray to God that you may have longevity. Under your leadership, India will set new records," Irani tweeted.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Smriti Irani Smriti Irani Indian politician and former actress

Triple Talaq 1st anniversary: 'Congress never aimed at making Muslim women's lives better', says Smriti Irani [Video]

Triple Talaq 1st anniversary: 'Congress never aimed at making Muslim women's lives better', says Smriti Irani

While addressing at an event in the national capital on July 31, the Women and Child Development Minister, Smriti Irani spoke on first anniversary of law against instant triple talaq. She said, "In 1980s, Congress had time and numbers to do justice to Muslim women. But vote bank was more important for them and not justice to Muslim women." "They never aimed to better the lives of Muslim women," Smriti Irani added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi turns 70, wishes pour in

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi birthday: 70 NDMC workers felicitated, 70-kg laddoo offered at temple [Video]

PM Modi birthday: 70 NDMC workers felicitated, 70-kg laddoo offered at temple

'Seva Saptah' is being celebrated by BJP to mark PM Modi’s birthday. Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on September 17, 2020. As a part of celebration, 70 NDMC workers were felicitated for their contribution to society. MoS Home Affairs, G Kishan Reddy & Nityanand Rai felicitated the workers in Delhi. In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, BJP workers offered a 70-kg laddoo at a temple. The 70-kg laddoo was later distributed among the locals in the area. 'Seva Saptah' or service week is also being observed from September 14 to 20. 'Seva Saptah' Abhiyan was launched by BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday. Party workers will take up social welfare activities as part of the campaign. Activities will include awareness drives on a host of issues. The 'service week' will have plasma drives & blood donation camps. As per a release, BJP will also organise 70 webinars to highlight PM's work and life. Watch the full video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:12Published
Tripura CM performs 'yagya' for PM Modi's good health on his 70th birthday [Video]

Tripura CM performs 'yagya' for PM Modi's good health on his 70th birthday

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb performed 'puja' at Tripura Sundari Temple on the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 70th birthday on September 17. CM Deb prayed for PM Modi's good health and long life in Agartala. He also performed 'yagya' on this occasion and was accompanied by state minister Pranajit Singha Roy. The entire nation is celebrating PM Modi's birthday with different kinds of activities.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 03:03Published

Related videos from verified sources

Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News [Video]

Happy Birthday PM Modi: 10 lesser known interesting facts from his life: Watch | Oenindia News

PM Modi was born on 17th September 1950 to a Gujrati Hindu family of grocers in Vadnagar. Narendra Modi was sworn-in as India's Prime Minister on 30 May, 2019, for the second term. He is the 14th Prime..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:00Published
Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News [Video]

Yoshihide Suga becomes new Japan PM, who is he? | Oneindia News

Japanese PM Shinzo Abe's successor has been named. Yoshihide Suga has been elected as Japan's new leader after Abe announced his resignation due to deteriorating health. Suga used to be Abe's right..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:49Published
Bihar Polls: PM Modi says 'Nitish Kumar played big role for new India, new Bihar'|Oneindia News [Video]

Bihar Polls: PM Modi says 'Nitish Kumar played big role for new India, new Bihar'|Oneindia News

As the battle for Bihar inches closer, Prime Minister Narendra Modi today endorsed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of NDA in Bihar saying he played a big role for a new India and a new Bihar...

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:06Published

Related news from verified sources

Narendra Modi turns 70: From 70 kg laddoo to oximeter, here's how BJP is marking the day

 As Prime Minister Narendra Modi turns 70 on Thursday, there has been an elaborate weeklong initiative during which the BJP's national President down to the level...
Mid-Day Also reported by •Zee NewsIndiaTimes

Why is National Unemployment Day trending on PM Modi's birthday: All you need to know

 September 17 marks PM Modi's birthday as he turns 70 today. On the other hand, netizens on Twitter have marked September 17 as National Unemployment Day and the...
DNA Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Vidoe: Kangana wishes PM on his birthday

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi is celebrating his birthday today and social media is flooded with warm wishes. Kangana Ranaut also joined in the festivity to wish...
IndiaTimes Also reported by •HinduZee News

Tweets about this