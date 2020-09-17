|
Under Modi's leadership, India will set new records: Smriti Irani wishes PM on birthday
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
"Happy Birthday to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji, who is synonymous with purity and transparent governance. He is working with the resolve of 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas'. I pray to God that you may have longevity. Under your leadership, India will set new records," Irani tweeted.
