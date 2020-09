PM Narendra Modi, Mamata Banerjee wish happiness, good health to everyone on Mahalaya Thursday, 17 September 2020 ( 9 minutes ago )

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday extended his greetings on the occasion of Mahalaya and wished the people of the country good health and happiness. Mahalaya marks an end to the month of ‘Pitru Paksha’, which is observed by Hindus by remembering their ancestors. The families offer food, money and other gifts to their `Pitras` (ancestors) as a sign of reverence. 👓 View full article