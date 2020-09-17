|
|
|
Nia Sharma rings in her birthday by cutting 18 cakes, says, 'A birthday's been like a festival since last 10 years'
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
Nia Sharma rang in her birthday with all the works. Her bro, Vinay decorated the room with balloons and streamers. She cut around 18 cakes on the special day
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
Teen CEO runs her own vegan makeup brand!
Many teenagers wish for a car for their 16th birthday, but Nia Phillips’ Sweet 16 was hardly typical. For her birthday, she received a business and became a CEO! She invested and formed Ni’Abri..
Credit: Localish Duration: 02:42Published
|
Woman left ‘furious’ over boyfriend’s unexpected birthday plans
A boyfriend unexpectedly changed his birthday plans last minute. Now his girlfriend wants to know if she overreacted.The woman sought answers out on Reddit’s “Am I the A******” forum.They had..
Credit: In The Know Wibbitz Duration: 01:01Published
Tweets about this
|