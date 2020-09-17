Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe attends Parliament Session then tests COVID positive

DNA Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who attended Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday evening said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: Monsoon Session: 'Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support', says Praful Patel

Monsoon Session: 'Airlines are financially stressed due to COVID-19 and need support', says Praful Patel 02:33

 While addressing in the Rajya Sabha during 2nd day of monsoon session, Nationalist Congress Party's (NCP) Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament Praful Patel spoke on Aircraft (Amendment) Bill 2020. He said, "4-5% people board flights one time in a year. If this number goes up to 10-15%, we would need a...

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Vinay Sahasrabuddhe Indian politician


Bharatiya Janata Party Bharatiya Janata Party Indian political party

Country's political culture has changed since Modi became PM: Nadda

 BJP national president J P Nadda on Thursday said the country's political culture has changed after Narendra Modi became Prime Minister and termed himself..
IndiaTimes

Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits Modi Cabinet over Centre's farm Bills

 Akali Dal's Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet today as her party faced heat from farmers in Punjab over..
DNA

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Ashok Gasti succumbs to COVID-19

 Fifty-five-year-old Ashok Gasti was recently appointed as Rajya Sabha member. He was from Raichur district.
DNA

'National Unemployment Day': Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi, Karnataka BJP hits back

 Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the youth of India have decided to celebrate..
IndiaTimes

Rajya Sabha Rajya Sabha Upper house of the Parliament of India

‘Covid vaccine likely by early 2021’: Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha [Video]

‘Covid vaccine likely by early 2021’: Harsh Vardhan in Rajya Sabha

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Thursday said that he is hopeful that by the early next year, the vaccine will be available in India and added that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has handled Covid-19 meticulously. "History will remember Prime Minister Narendra Modi for meticulously monitoring the entire situation himself. India is making efforts just like other countries. Under Prime Minister's guidance, an expert group is looking at it and we have advanced planning in place. We are hopeful that by the start of next year, the vaccine will be available in India," he said in the Rajya Sabha. Watch the video for more details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:09Published
Chinese actions in Ladakh violate bilateral agreements: Rajnath Singh [Video]

Chinese actions in Ladakh violate bilateral agreements: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on September 17 said in Rajya Sabha said, "Chinese actions reflect a disregard of our various bilateral agreements. The amassing of the troops by China goes against the 1993 and 1996 Agreements. Respecting and strictly observing Line of Actual Control is the basis for peace and tranquility in the border areas."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:17Published

Opposition demands restoration of status quo ante of April on LAC with China

 Opposition leaders in the Rajya Sabha asked the government on Thursday to restore status quo ante as on April this year on the India-China border. ​​Cutting..
IndiaTimes

Parliament Parliament Legislative body of government

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues [Video]

Watch: Opposition parties protest in Parliament premises over GST dues

Several opposition parties protested outside the Parliament over GST payments to states. Members of Parliaments from Telangana Rashtra Samithi, Trinamool Congress, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, Rashtriya Janata Dal, Aam Aadmi Party, Nationalist Congress Party, Samajwadi Party and Shiv Sena raised slogans against the Modi government and demanded that states be paid their GST dues. The MPs raised slogand and held posters demanding Goods and Services Tax payments to states. Government had earlier presented the states states with two options to resolve the contentious issue of compensation shortfall estimated to be Rs 2.35 lakh crore. The first option for states includes a special window to be provided, in consultation with the RBI, for borrowing the projected GST shortfall of Rs 97,000 crore. The second option included borrow the entire projected shortfall of Rs 2.35 lakh crore — both on account of faltering GST collections and the expected shortfall due to the pandemic from the market. Most opposition ruled states had also written to the Centre demanding that they should not make states borrow to meet the GST dues. Watch the full video for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:18Published
Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income' [Video]

Farmers continue protest against 3 agri bills; BJP appeals: 'Will boost income'

As farmers in many parts of India continued their protest against 3 agriculture-related bills in Parliament, Jagat Prakash Nadda, president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, tried to allay fears. He said that the legislations were farsighted and would help boost farm income quickly, apart from attracting investment in the sector. Meanwhile, farmers staged a protest at Govindpuri Mandi in Uttar Pradesh's Ghaziabad. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 02:26Published

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases [Video]

Coronavirus in numbers: UK records 3,395 new confirmed cases

The Government has said a further 21 people had died within 28 days of testingpositive for Covid-19 as of September 16, bringing the UK total to 41,705.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:34Published
Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest [Video]

Why Singapore's COVID death rate is world's lowest

Singapore has the lowest coronavirus case fatality count globally, with just 27 deaths among the more than 57,000 people who have been infected with COVID-19 in the Southeast Asian island. So why is that the case? Emer McCarthy reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:09Published
Complaints about access to Covid-19 testing continue [Video]

Complaints about access to Covid-19 testing continue

The public have continued to struggle to access testing for coronavirus in the UK, as a shortfall in processing infrastructure causes a logjam in laboratories. Report by Connerv. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:09Published

Union home minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS

 Union home minister Amit Shah, who recently recovered from Covid-19 and was admitted to AIIMS for a complete medical checkup, was discharged on Thursday evening,..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Is 'Bhabhi ji ke papad' treating COVID patients: Sanjay Raut's quip in Rajya Sabha [Video]

Is 'Bhabhi ji ke papad' treating COVID patients: Sanjay Raut's quip in Rajya Sabha

Responding to criticism thrown at Maharashtra government over the handling of COVID-19 in the western state, Sanjay Raut, Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament (MP) from Shiv Sena, in the house rhetorically..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:59Published
'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths [Video]

'Where is the data': Anand Sharma on Health Minister's claim that lockdown prevented 78,000 deaths

On 3rd day of Monsoon session of Parliament, Congress MP Anand Sharma in Rajya Sabha sought for "scientific data" of Union Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan's claim that 'lockdown prevented approximately 14..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:39Published
Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row [Video]

Drug debate: After Jaya Bachchan vs Kangana Ranaut, Shiv Sena wades into row

Shiv Sena waded into the row over alleged drug abuse in Bollywood. Sena's Sanjay Raut commented on Jaya Bachchan's speech in Parliament. Actor-turned-politician Jaya Bachchan had indirectly slammed..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 05:36Published

Tweets about this

natla_shoheb

shoheb RT @PTI_News: Prime Minister Narendra Modi improved lives of 60 crore poor people in country: Union Home Minister Amit Shah 6 seconds ago

Mango_News

Mango News Union Home Minister Amit Shah was discharged from All India Institutes of Medical Sciences hospital in Delhi Today,… https://t.co/olJnRPvM16 1 minute ago

Krishna_000000

Krishna RT @MeghUpdates: JUST IN : Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS at 5pm. He is Fit and Fine 2 minutes ago

BishtMaheshwari

Maheshwari Bisht RT @ANI: Union Home Minister Amit Shah (in file pic) discharged from AIIMS Delhi: Sources He was discharged from the hospital after post-… 5 minutes ago

RaviVS007

Ravi V S RT @htTweets: Union home minister Amit Shah, who was admitted to the AIIMS in New Delhi late Monday night for a complete medical check-up,… 7 minutes ago

BikramJBikram

bikramjenabikram RT @otvnews: Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS Delhi: Sources He was discharged from hospital after post-COVID care on… 7 minutes ago

BLSoffl

BLS RT @airnewsalerts: Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS 10 minutes ago

mukeshmenon

mukesh menon RT @PTI_News: Union Home Minister Amit Shah discharged from AIIMS. He recently recovered from #COVID19 and was admitted to the premier hosp… 10 minutes ago