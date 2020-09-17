|
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe attends Parliament Session then tests COVID positive
Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
BJP Rajya Sabha MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, who attended Parliament's ongoing Monsoon Session, on Thursday evening said he has tested positive for the coronavirus infection.
