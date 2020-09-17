Global  
 

COVID-19: Autopsies extremely important in death cases, say experts

Mid-Day Thursday, 17 September 2020 ()
COVID-19: Autopsies extremely important in death cases, say expertsAS the number of COVID-19 cases rise again, health experts and medical academicians have tagged this as phase 3 of the pandemic (community spread). The need of the hour according to them, is to have a two-fold solution: a) clinical and pathological autopsies should be a must to ascertain the exact reason for death and also to...
