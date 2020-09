Delhi's IGI gets new terminal for chartered flights Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 2 days ago )

A new private jet terminal was made operational at IGI Airport on Thursday. The exclusive terminal for chartered flights launched by Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) was inaugurated by Union civil aviation minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who described the occasion as an important milestone. 👓 View full article

