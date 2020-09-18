Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for Covid-19

IndiaTimes Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Central govt and accused it of neglecting healthcare staff who tested positive for Covid-19. "Adverse data-free Modi govt! The beating of 'thali' and the lighting of a lamp is more important than security and respect. Modi govt, why are corona warriors being insulted?" the Congress leader said in a tweet.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Rahul Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Indian politician

Making false excuses to hide Congress's failures: AAP leader Sanjay Singh hits back at Rahul Gandhi

 Rahul Gandhi is making false excuses to hide his party's failures, Aam Aadmi Party leader Sanjay Singh said on Tuesday after the Congress leader alleged that the..
IndiaTimes

'Black' ordinances of Centre fatal attack on farming community: Rahul Gandhi

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday termed the agriculture ordinances rolled out by the centre as "black" ordinances and said that these are a fatal attack on..
IndiaTimes

Indian National Congress Indian National Congress Political party in India

'National Unemployment Day': Siddaramaiah targets PM Modi, Karnataka BJP hits back

 Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday on Thursday, Congress leader Siddaramaiah said the youth of India have decided to celebrate..
IndiaTimes

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

With spike of 96,424 cases, India's Covid-19 tally crosses 52-lakh mark

 India's Covid-19 case tally crossed 52-lakh mark with a spike of 96,424 new cases and 1,174 deaths in the last 24 hours, said Union Ministry of Health & Family..
IndiaTimes

Former Pence adviser criticizes Trump administration's response to COVID-19

 President Trump is at odds with the nation's top health officials over the timing of coronavirus vaccine. It comes as a former adviser Vice Pence Mike Pence who..
CBS News

Weekend reads: 11 of the best international premium pieces

 Welcome to the weekend. Settle down with a cuppa this weekend and catch up on some of the best content from our premium international syndicators this week.Happy..
New Zealand Herald

9/17/20: Red and Blue

 When will the COVID19 vaccine be available?; Pa. Supreme Court rules on Green Party candidate
CBS News

Narendra Modi Narendra Modi 14th and current Prime Minister of India

PM Modi thanks people for birthday wishes, asks for gift

 The Prime Minister, who turned 70 on Thursday, said the birthday greetings give him the strength to serve and work towards improving the lives of the people.
DNA
‘Flattening of Covid-19 curve requires collaborative efforts’: Harsh Vardhan [Video]

‘Flattening of Covid-19 curve requires collaborative efforts’: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh vardhan spoke at a joint meeting with G20 finance and health ministers. Harsh Vardhan said that flattening of the curve requires collaborative efforts. "Current pandemic highlights the need for global solidarity. Flattening the curve will require collaborative efforts. Need to focus on creating an effective healthcare system. Well developed healthcare system can support containing pandemic. Need to ensure that access to covid diagnosis is fair. India stands together with the world to save lives and protect people’s health," he said. The health minister earlier said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in india by early 2021. In India, three indigenous vaccine candidates have reached different trial phases. Harsh Vardhan said, "We have been working to develop a covid vaccine. PM Modi has been monitoring vaccine development personally. Planning underway with expert groups about vaccine distribution. Three indigenous vaccine candidates have reached phase I, II and III. An expert group under PM Modi’s guidance is also looking at this. Hopeful that a vaccine should be available by early next year. We are also in touch with world health organization over the issue. We are among those countries which have isolated the virus.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 04:24Published

Trump lauds PM Modi as 'great leader, loyal friend' on his 70th birthday

 US President Donald Trump greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his 70th birthday, praising him as a "great leader and loyal friend". He also posted a..
IndiaTimes

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

White House Staff Members Reportedly Test Positive For COVID Less Than 48 Hours After President Donald Trump Visited Sacramento [Video]

White House Staff Members Reportedly Test Positive For COVID Less Than 48 Hours After President Donald Trump Visited Sacramento

Less than 48 hours after President Trump visited Sacramento, multiple White House staff members reportedly tested positive for COVID-19. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:22Published
White House Staff Members Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19 Less Than 24 Hours After Pres. Donald Trump Visited Philadelphia [Video]

White House Staff Members Reportedly Test Positive For COVID-19 Less Than 24 Hours After Pres. Donald Trump Visited Philadelphia

Multiple White House staff members have reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 less than 24 hours after President Donald Trump visited Philadelphia. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS Dallas Digital     Duration: 00:19Published
Pittsburgh Mifflin Elementary Closed After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Pittsburgh Mifflin Elementary Closed After Staff Member Tests Positive For Coronavirus

Pittsburgh Public Schools’ Mifflin elementary school is closed for cleaning and sanitizing after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh     Duration: 00:20Published

Related news from verified sources

Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for Covid-19

 Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Central govt and accused it of neglecting healthcare staff who tested positive for...
IndiaTimes

Narendra Modi turns 70, wishes pour in from Indian and world leaders

 Prime Minister *Narendra Modi* turned 70 on Thursday, and wishes poured in for the BJP leader from top dignitaries, including President and Vice President, Union...
Mid-Day Also reported by •IndiaTimes

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh's demise has left a void in political sphere of country: PM Modi

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday expressed his condolences at the demise of veteran leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh saying his demise has left a void in the...
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this