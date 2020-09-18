|
Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for Covid-19
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday launched a fresh attack on the Central govt and accused it of neglecting healthcare staff who tested positive for Covid-19. "Adverse data-free Modi govt! The beating of 'thali' and the lighting of a lamp is more important than security and respect. Modi govt, why are corona warriors being insulted?" the Congress leader said in a tweet.
