Rahul Gandhi slams Centre for neglecting healthcare staff who test positive for Covid-19

‘Flattening of Covid-19 curve requires collaborative efforts’: Harsh Vardhan



Union Health Minister Harsh vardhan spoke at a joint meeting with G20 finance and health ministers. Harsh Vardhan said that flattening of the curve requires collaborative efforts. "Current pandemic highlights the need for global solidarity. Flattening the curve will require collaborative efforts. Need to focus on creating an effective healthcare system. Well developed healthcare system can support containing pandemic. Need to ensure that access to covid diagnosis is fair. India stands together with the world to save lives and protect people’s health," he said. The health minister earlier said that the Covid-19 vaccine will be available in india by early 2021. In India, three indigenous vaccine candidates have reached different trial phases. Harsh Vardhan said, "We have been working to develop a covid vaccine. PM Modi has been monitoring vaccine development personally. Planning underway with expert groups about vaccine distribution. Three indigenous vaccine candidates have reached phase I, II and III. An expert group under PM Modi’s guidance is also looking at this. Hopeful that a vaccine should be available by early next year. We are also in touch with world health organization over the issue. We are among those countries which have isolated the virus.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 04:24 Published now