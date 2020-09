Fashion designer Sharbari Dutta suffers heart stroke, dies at 63 in Kolkata Friday, 18 September 2020 ( 36 minutes ago )

Eminent fashion designer Sharbari Dutta died following a stroke at her residence in Kolkata, her family said. She was 63. Dutta, who lived alone, was found dead in the washroom of her home at Broad Street Thursday evening. She was not reachable on phone since morning, the family said. The doctors diagnosed stroke as the reason...