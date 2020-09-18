Global  
 

Nia Sharma cuts a phallus-shaped cake on her birthday; celebrates with Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit and others — watch videos

Bollywood Life Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Nia Sharma had the best birthday party yesterday with Arjun Bijlani, Reyhna Pandit, and others. The actress cut a phallus-shaped cake on her birthday.
