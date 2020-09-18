|
Farmers Bill: The real reason behind Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Modi government
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet on Thursday opposing the bills related to agriculture. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has not left Modi cabinet just like that, this is a very desperate step to balance the equation of Punjab Elections to be held in February 2022.
