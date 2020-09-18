Global  
 

Farmers Bill: The real reason behind Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from the Modi government

DNA Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Modi cabinet on Thursday opposing the bills related to agriculture. Harsimrat Kaur Badal has not left Modi cabinet just like that, this is a very desperate step to balance the equation of Punjab Elections to be held in February 2022.
Video Credit: Oneindia - Published
News video: Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM's cabinet over farm bills, why is SAD upset with BJP | Oneindia News

Harsimrat Kaur Badal quits PM's cabinet over farm bills, why is SAD upset with BJP | Oneindia News 01:49

 BJP's oldest ally the Shiromani Akali Dal is upset with the BJP Government as its only minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Cabinet and said that it would reconsider its ties with the Government over the farm bills that has led to protests from opposition and farmers of Punjab and Haryana....

Punjab CM should clear position on agriculture-related Bills: SAD

 Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Spokesman and former education minister Dr Daljit Singh Cheema on Friday said that by resigning from the Union cabinet, Harsimrat Kaur..
IndiaTimes
Farm bills: Anil Vij lashes out at opposition parties, alleges them of 'misleading people' [Video]

Farm bills: Anil Vij lashes out at opposition parties, alleges them of 'misleading people'

While commenting on the Farm Bills, Leader of Opposition in Bihar Legislative Assembly, Tejashwi Yadav said, "The agriculture bills recently passed in Lok Sabha is against farmers and now we can see the difference of opinion in NDA (National Democratic Party) also". Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Member of Parliament (MP), Harsimran Kaur Badal resigned from the cabinet post over the issue. "Opposition parties are misleading people, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi said agricultural bills the will be beneficial for farmer. India become independent in 1947 but farmers got independence today with these two agricultural bills," said the Home Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Anil Vij. Haryana and Punjab farmers have staged protest against the bills.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Akali Dal not only lost farmers', but also ended up losing ministerial berth: Sunil Jakhar [Video]

Akali Dal not only lost farmers', but also ended up losing ministerial berth: Sunil Jakhar

Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee's chief Sunil Jakhar reacted to Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) MP Harsimrat Kaur's resignation from the Union Cabinet over two farm related bills passed in Lok Sabha. He said, "This is 'double speak' of Sukhbir Badal on farm ordinances led to the inevitable. Akali Dal not only lost farmers' in the process but ended up losing ministerial berth also. This is farmers' win."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:38Published
Farm bills: Harsimrat's resignation is to calm down peoples anger, says Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee [Video]

Farm bills: Harsimrat's resignation is to calm down peoples anger, says Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee

While speaking to ANI in Amritsar on September 18, the General Secretary of Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee (KMSC), Sarwan Singh Pandher spoke on Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation. He said, "Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation has come very late. It is to calm down anger of people." "Even today, if Sukhbir Badal realises, then he should 'gherao' the Parliament with lakhs of his workers," Sarwan Pandher added.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:49Published

PM Modi dedicates Kosi Rail Mahasetu to the nation

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated the historic Kosi Rail Mahasetu (mega-bridge) and dedicated to the nation through video-conference, stating,..
IndiaTimes
PM Modi inaugurates new rail lines, electrification projects in Bihar [Video]

PM Modi inaugurates new rail lines, electrification projects in Bihar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation. He also inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar. The event was held via video conferencing on September 18.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:05Published

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News [Video]

After Akali Dal now JJP's Dushyant Chautala under pressure over farm bills row | Oneindia News

After Akali Dal's Union Minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal's resignation from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet over a set of farm bills has raised pressure on BJP's Haryana ally Dushyant Singh..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 02:51Published
‘Attempt to mislead’: PM Modi assures farmers after passage of farm bills [Video]

‘Attempt to mislead’: PM Modi assures farmers after passage of farm bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi applauded parliamentarians for passage of three farm bills. PM said that the MSP system and government procurement will remain unchanged. He added that the bills will free..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 03:46Published
Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills [Video]

Harsimrat Kaur quits from Union Cabinet in protest against farm bills

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) member Harsimrat Kaur Badal on Thursday resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against three farm sectors bills. "I have resigned from the Union Cabinet in protest against..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:05Published

Russian President Vladimir Putin dials PM Modi, extends greetings on birthday

 The Russian President gave his best wishes to PM Modi on his birthday and PM Modi expressed his warm appreciation for the gesture.
DNA Also reported by •Hindu

PM Narendra Modi inaugurates several rail projects in Bihar, dedicates Kosi rail mega bridge to nation

 Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday (September 18) inaugurated several rail projects in Bihar and dedicated Kosi rail mega bridge to nation. "New history has...
Zee News Also reported by •DNAMid-DayIndiaTimes

