Google removes Paytm from Play Store over 'policy violation'

DNA Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store stating that it would not support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. Paytm says, "All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."
