|
Google removes Paytm from Play Store over 'policy violation'
Friday, 18 September 2020 ()
Google on Friday removed the Paytm app from the Google Play Store stating that it would not support any unregulated gambling apps that facilitate sports betting. Paytm says, "All your money is completely safe, and you can continue to enjoy your Paytm app as normal."
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Google American technology company
Breaking News: Paytm removed from Play Store; Google says don't allow gambling appsGoogle has said that it will not support any apps that support gambling apps on its Play Store.
DNA
Google corrects unfortunate ‘Stalkerware’ typo allowing partner-tracking appsIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is correcting a “typo” in its Play Store “stalkerware” policy that currently suggests that apps..
The Verge
Google fixes odd bug that made some Pixel Buds audio cut out at 1:50 intervalsPhoto by Becca Farsace / The Verge
Google is still trying to iron out connectivity issues with its Pixel Buds. The company has confirmed that it has..
The Verge
Google Drive will start to delete trashed files after 30 days starting on October 13thIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
Google is changing how Google Drive handles trashed files and documents. Starting on October 13th, files in..
The Verge
Paytm Indian financial technologies and payment systems company
गूगल ऐप स्टोर से हटाया गया Paytm, नीतियों के उल्लंघन
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:07Published
Under Xi's eye: From Paytm to Zomato, here are companies being monitored by ChinaIt has been found that prominent heads of Indian companies like Nykaa, Uber India, PayU, Flipkart, Zomato, and Swiggy are also being monitored by China.
DNA
BEWARE: Cyber phishing without OTP, new Paytm KYC scam: Know full Paytm KYC process to avoid fraudPaytm fraud is rampant these days. Money can also disappear from your account through these apps. To be safe you should know the complete Paytm KYC process.
DNA
Google Play Digital distribution service by Google
Google Pulled “Fortnite” From Play Store
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:27Published
Microsoft joins hands with Samsung for special Xbox Game Pass on Android
Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources
Tweets about this