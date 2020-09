9 Al-Qaeda terrorists arrested during raids by NIA in Kerala, West Bengal Saturday, 19 September 2020 ( 19 minutes ago )

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday morning carried out searches and arrested nine terrorists of the banned terror organisation Al-Qaeda.



According to anti-terror probe agency officials, the arrests were made after raids in West Bengal's Murshidabad and Kerala's Ernakulam on some intelligence input about the... 👓 View full article

