Kerala: Covid-19 cases cross 25,000 in Thiruvananthapuram
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the district crossed 25,000 as 824 positive cases were confirmed in the district on Saturday. The district now has 25,524 total confirmed cases. Out of the confirmed cases on Saturday, 347 are women and 479 are men.
Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that COVID-19 cases are likely rise in Delhi as testing in the national capital has been increased four times. The health minister added that the number of coronavirus cases is likely to rise for around 10 to 15 days as a result of increased...