Kerala: Covid-19 cases cross 25,000 in Thiruvananthapuram

IndiaTimes Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
The total confirmed Covid-19 cases in the district crossed 25,000 as 824 positive cases were confirmed in the district on Saturday. The district now has 25,524 total confirmed cases. Out of the confirmed cases on Saturday, 347 are women and 479 are men.
Case fatality rate: Seven Kerala districts among India's best 10

 Seven districts in the state are among India's 10 best performing districts in Covid-19 control, estimated on the basis of case fatality rate (CFR) or proportion...
