Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences

DNA Saturday, 19 September 2020 ()
Sulochana Subrahmanyam, the mother of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday, prompting the nation to stand beside the minister and convey deepest condolences in this time of bereavement.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: ANI - Published
News video: India, Japan have visible economic cooperation: EAM Jaishankar

India, Japan have visible economic cooperation: EAM Jaishankar 02:02

 Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended launch event of India-Japan report by FICCI via video-conferencing on September 18. He said, "India has a vision for Indo-Pacific, as indeed does Japan. Both of us, in many ways, have tried to shape the Indo-Pacific narrative. Today, the...

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Subrahmanyam Jaishankar Subrahmanyam Jaishankar External Affairs Minister of India, Former Indian diplomat

Border peace essential for development of ties, Jaishankar told Wang

 While Beijing has said that India's China policy had not changed and that New Delhi doesn't consider development of India-China relations as dependent on the..
IndiaTimes
‘India-Japan ties more strategic, economic cooperation increased’: Jaishankar [Video]

‘India-Japan ties more strategic, economic cooperation increased’: Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the relationship between India and Japan has become strategic and there has been a very visible increase in economic cooperation between the two countries with an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Japan. "FDI inflows from Japan have gone up. The number of Japanese companies in India has gone up. ODA (Official development assistance) disbursements and projects which Japan is doing through that have scaled up," Jaishnakar said at the launch of the India-Japan report by FICCI.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 03:06Published

Related videos from verified sources

Watch: TMC MP‘s ‘promoting quackery’ jibe, Harsh Vardhan says he’s ‘pained’ [Video]

Watch: TMC MP‘s ‘promoting quackery’ jibe, Harsh Vardhan says he’s ‘pained’

While taking part in the discussion over the Homeopathy Central Council (Amendment) Bill in the Rajya Sabha, All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Shantanu Sen accused the Central Government of..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 04:36Published
Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation [Video]

Covid: Union minister Nitin Gadkari tests positive, goes into self-isolation

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and requested people who came in his contact recently to follow protocol. His office said the minister is in Nagpur..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:08Published
‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh [Video]

‘National Education Policy 2020 focuses on youth, mother tongue’: Rajnath Singh

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 02:11Published

Related news from verified sources

Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences

 Sulochana Subrahmanyam, the mother of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday, prompting the nation to stand beside the minister...
DNA

India calls for expansion of partnership with Japan to Russia, Pacific Island nations

 India's external affairs minister Dr S Jaishankar has called for expansion of India, Japan partnership for projects in third country to Russia's far east and...
Zee News

Jaishankar, Mexican counterpart agree to cooperate in economic recovery progress
newKerala.com Also reported by •Hindu

Tweets about this

siddarthb6

Woke Up Sid RT @dna: Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences https://t.co/KVsifuNKrm 54 seconds ago

thepomento

Pomento Marketplace 🇮🇳 Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences -… https://t.co/YQG8qVAzSW 11 minutes ago