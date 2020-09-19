Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences

‘India-Japan ties more strategic, economic cooperation increased’: Jaishankar



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the relationship between India and Japan has become strategic and there has been a very visible increase in economic cooperation between the two countries with an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Japan. "FDI inflows from Japan have gone up. The number of Japanese companies in India has gone up. ODA (Official development assistance) disbursements and projects which Japan is doing through that have scaled up," Jaishnakar said at the launch of the India-Japan report by FICCI.

Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06 Published now