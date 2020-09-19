Union Minister S Jaishankar's mother Sulochana Subrahmanyam passes away; nation conveys deepest condolences
Saturday, 19 September 2020 () Sulochana Subrahmanyam, the mother of Union Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar, passed away on Saturday, prompting the nation to stand beside the minister and convey deepest condolences in this time of bereavement.
Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attended launch event of India-Japan report by FICCI via video-conferencing on September 18. He said, "India has a vision for Indo-Pacific, as indeed does Japan. Both of us, in many ways, have tried to shape the Indo-Pacific narrative. Today, the...
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Friday said that the relationship between India and Japan has become strategic and there has been a very visible increase in economic cooperation between the two countries with an increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) inflows from Japan. "FDI inflows from Japan have gone up. The number of Japanese companies in India has gone up. ODA (Official development assistance) disbursements and projects which Japan is doing through that have scaled up," Jaishnakar said at the launch of the India-Japan report by FICCI.
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 03:06Published
Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said the new National Education Policy has revolutionary changes and focuses on the youth. Addressing a national webinar on creating awareness on National Education..
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:11Published