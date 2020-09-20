Global  
 

Global COVID-19 cases top 30.6 million: Johns Hopkins

Mid-Day Sunday, 20 September 2020
The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 30.6 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 955,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Sunday morning, the total number of cases stood at 30,674,077 and the fatalities rose to 955,440, the University's Center for Systems Science and...
