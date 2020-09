The Kapil Sharma Show, 20th September 2020, written update: Renuka Shahane REVEALS Shah Rukh Khan made a funny mistake on the sets of Circus Sunday, 20 September 2020 ( 7 minutes ago )

Renuka Shahane and Shah Rukh Khan's Circus was directed by Aziz Mirza. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this