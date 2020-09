You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Nine rescued and two dead after building collapses in central India



A two-storey building collapse in central India, killing two people. Nine of those trapped have been rescued, including two children. The incident took place in Dewas’s Lal Gate area along Station.. Credit: Newsflare Duration: 04:15 Published on August 26, 2020 Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 12



Dead toll rose to 12 in Raigad building collapse incident in Maharashtra. 3 floors of a five-storey building collapsed on August 24 in Maharashtra's Raigad. Government announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:10 Published on August 25, 2020 Raigad building collapse: Death toll rises to 7



Dead toll rose to 7 in Raigad building collapse incident in Maharashtra. 1 male child rescued from the debris. Search and rescue operation continues. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:06 Published on August 25, 2020

