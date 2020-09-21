8 killed, several trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

Farmers in Maharashta's Dhule welcome Centre's farm bills



Farmers of Maharashtra's Dhule district welcomed the new agriculture reform bills. The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha today amid oppositions' ruckus. One of the farmers said, "The Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvests all over the country."

