8 killed, several trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

DNA Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
As per initial information, 20 people have been rescued and about 25 people are still trapped under the debris.
Bhiwandi Bhiwandi Place in Maharashtra, India


Maharashtra Maharashtra State in Western India

Farmers in Maharashta's Dhule welcome Centre's farm bills

Farmers in Maharashta's Dhule welcome Centre's farm bills

Farmers of Maharashtra's Dhule district welcomed the new agriculture reform bills. The bills were passed in the Rajya Sabha today amid oppositions' ruckus. One of the farmers said, "The Bills introduced in the Lok Sabha by the Modi government has removed all the compulsions that farmers have had for so long. Now we can sell our harvests all over the country."

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:31Published
106-year-old woman beats COVID-19, discharged from hospital

106-year-old woman beats COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID Hospital in Mumbai. She thanked entire team of KDMC and seemed happy. Meanwhile, Maharashtra remains the top worst-hit states by COVID.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published
Gates of Jayakwadi Dam open following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Beed

Gates of Jayakwadi Dam open following heavy rainfall in Maharashtra's Beed

Water level of Jayakwadi Dam was increased following the heavy rainfall in the area. Jayakwadi Dam gates were opened on September 18 to release the excess water. Maharashtra's Beed is receiving heavy rainfall from the last few days.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:09Published

8 dead, several feared trapped as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

 In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi a three-storeyed building collapsed on Monday (September 21)  taking away life of at least 8 people and several...
Zee News

Eight dead as building collapses in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi

 At least 20 more were feared trapped
Hindu

Live: 8 killed as building collapses in Thane

 At least eight people were killed and many others are feared trapped after a three-storey building collapsed at Bhiwandi in Maharashtra's Thane. Rescue...
IndiaTimes


