Thane building collapse: 10 killed, over a dozen feared trapped Monday, 21 September 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

At least 10 persons were killed and over a dozen feared trapped after a three-storey building crashed at *Bhiwandi* town in *Thane* district in the early hours of Monday.



The tragedy caught the residents in sleep when the three-storey structure in Patel Compound abruptly collapsed around 3.45 am







