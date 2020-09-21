Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

106-year-old Thane woman wins battle against COVID-19

Mid-Day Monday, 21 September 2020 ()
A 106-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district defeated COVID-19 and was discharged from hospital on Sunday with doctors and nurses giving her a warm farewell.

With happiness writ large on her face, the woman proudly displayed her discharge certificate to the media before walking out of the hospital after a 10-day...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

106-year-old woman beats COVID-19, discharged from hospital [Video]

106-year-old woman beats COVID-19, discharged from hospital

Meet 106-year-old woman Anandibai Patil, who defeated coronavirus and survived after recovery. Anandibai discharged after COVID recovery from Savlaram Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) COVID..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 01:14Published
NYPD: Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Manhattan [Video]

NYPD: Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Manhattan

Police said they are looking for a 33-year-old man, who was last seen wearing a grey Yankees jersey. WLNY TV's Ali Bauman reports

Credit: WLNY CBS NY     Duration: 00:21Published
Woman credits online forum with helping her escape a possible predator [Video]

Woman credits online forum with helping her escape a possible predator

An 18-year-old girl used a trick she learned from an online forum to thwart a serious perpetrator.The young woman went on Reddit’s “Let’s Not Meet” to share her terrifying experience.a man,..

Credit: In The Know Wibbitz     Duration: 01:04Published

Related news from verified sources

Maharashtra: 106-year-old woman wins battle against Covid-19

 A 106-year-old woman from Maharashtra's Thane district defeated Covid-19 and was discharged from hospital on Sunday with doctors and nurses giving her a warm...
IndiaTimes

Mumbai Crime: 27-year-old held for raping woman at quarantine centre in Mira Road

 A 27-year-old attendant at a COVID-19 quarantine centre in Maharashtra's Thane district has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman at the facility, police...
Mid-Day

Maharashtra: Cop rescues woman from Thane lake in suicide bid

 A police constable rescued a 45- year-old woman after she allegedly jumped into Upvan Lake in Maharashtra's Thane city, police said on Saturday.
IndiaTimes


Tweets about this